Maersk: Red Sea transits paused

As had been widely expected, following last week’s Houthi attacks on the Maersk Hangzhou, Maersk today officially notified customers that it is pausing all Maersk Red Sea/ Gulf of Aden transits until further notice.

Dear customer,

Following the 30 December incident involving our vessel, Maersk Hangzhou, we have made the decision to pause all transits through the Red Sea / Gulf of Aden until further notice. We appreciate your patience as we navigate this challenging situation.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and we will continue to pause all cargo movement through the area while we further assess the constantly evolving situation. In cases where it makes most sense for our customers, vessels will be rerouted and continue their journey around the Cape of Good Hope. You can find the latest diversion and contingency plans on Maersk.com.

This decision has been taken to assure the safety of our seafarers and your cargo on our vessels, which is our utmost priority.

We remain committed to minimising the impact on your supply chain and will continue to keep you updated on the situation. If you have any questions or would like to discuss the options for your cargo, please don’t hesitate to reach out to your local Maersk representative.