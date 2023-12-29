Maersk moves to line up Yokohama green methanol supply Written by Nick Blenkey









A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the City of Yokohama and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MGC). The collaborative agreement will focus on the development of a Yokohama green methanol bunkering infrastructure as Maersk’s 16,000 TEU green methanol-fueled container vessels start deliveries from 2024.

Maersk aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 throughout its entire business. This will see it powering its 25 container vessels with dual-fuel engines capable of operating on green methanol. The success of this initiative is heavily reliant on the establishment of port bunkering infrastructure for methanol worldwide.

“As shipping companies increasingly prioritize decarbonization efforts, the availability of green fuel bunkering options and the feasibility to carry out the operation in Japan becomes paramount,” said Toru Nishiyama, managing director of Maersk Northeast Asia. “We are delighted to join forces with the City of Yokohama, renowned for its leadership in establishing green shipping corridors in Japan, and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, a pioneer in domestic methanol production. Together, we aim to pave the way for the development of green fuel bunkering infrastructure in the country.”

The City of Yokohama oversees the Port of Yokohama, which includes the Minami-Honmoku container terminal operated by APM Terminals Japan. The port stands as Japan’s deepest water berth, boasting a total length of 1,600 meters and a draft of 18 meters. It features advanced STS cranes, capable of reaching out up to 24 rows. Since the opening of Yokohama Port in 1859, it has served as a pivotal gateway to Japan and Asia. As part of its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, Yokohama is at the forefront of developing Japan’s green shipping corridors.

“Yokohama Port has proudly held the record for the highest number of foreign vessels calls in Japan for around 60 years, underscoring its critical role in maritime transportation where fuel supply and bunkering for vessels holds significant importance,” said the Mayor of Yokohama,Dr. Takeharu Yamanaka. “Moving forward, the three parties involved will collaborate to promote the use of green methanol in accordance with the memorandum. Yokohama aims to spearhead the development of Japan’s green shipping corridors while also aiming to explore and invite more like-minded future partners to join the initiative.”

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical has been a trailblazer in methanol production in Japan since 1952, establishing itself as the largest supplier with a contribution of over 50% of the country’s methanol supply.

The company is already producing methanol from CO2 and hydrogen at its Niigata Plant using its proprietary Carbopath circular carbon methanol (CCM) concept and from next spring, the same plant is scheduled to begin production of biomethanol using unused biogas generated from a nearby sewage treatment plant (septic center) owned by Niigata Prefecture as a feedstock.

“We believe that the establishment of methanol as a ship fuel supply base in Japan is an important initiative that will contribute to international maritime transport and carbon neutrality of Japan,” said Masashi Fujii, president of Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, commenting on the prospects for Yokohama green methanol bunkering. “From this point, we are pleased to have agreed with City of Yokohama and Maersk today for such initiative and we hope this will accelerate the action with support from related ministries, agencies, and stakeholders.”