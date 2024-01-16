Jonathan Daniels named new Maryland Port Administration executive director

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld has announced that Jonathan Daniels is to be the new executive director of the Maryland Port Administration, which manages and directs the six state-owned marine terminals of the Port of Baltimore.

Daniels, who is currently chief executive officer and director at Port Everglades in Broward County, Fla., will begin in his new position February 5.

“We’re excited to have someone of Jonathan Daniels’ stature join us in such a pivotal role leading the Maryland Port Administration,” said Secretary Wiedefeld. “Jonathan’s strong experience leading major U.S. ports and his unique economic development background make him the perfect choice for the Port of Baltimore as we continue to advance significant projects that will grow business and increase job opportunities.”

At Port Everglades, Daniels led a $3 billion plan to expand business lines in containers, energy and cruise activity. Port Everglades is the 13th busiest container port in the U.S., the busiest energy port in Florida and the third busiest cruise homeport in the world. It has an annual economic impact of $33 billion and supports about 216,000 jobs. Port Everglades also is recognized in a maritime industry leader in environmental compliance. Prior to working at Port Everglades,Daniels was executive director and CEO for the Mississippi State Port Authority and oversaw a $570 million expansion and reconstruction project. He has also worked for the Port of Oswego in New York and the Eastern Maine Development Corporation.

“I’d like to thank Governor Wes Moore and Secretary Wiedefeld for this wonderful opportunity,” said Daniels. “The Port of Baltimore is one of the top performing ports in the nation, with a great labor force and a very involved port community. I’m looking forward to getting started, helping to increase port business and jobs, and lending my experience and guidance to transformational projects like the Howard Street Tunnel initiative and the Mid-Chesapeake Bay Island Ecosystem restoration.”

Daniels is a graduate of The Citadel, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in political science, and the Maine Maritime Academy, where he was a master of science candidate in maritime management.