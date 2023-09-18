James C. Fowler to lead Crowley Shipping

Crowley has named James C. Fowler senior vice president and general manager of its Crowley Shipping business unit, which serves diverse U.S. and international maritime and logistics sectors.

Fowler, who serves on the board of the American Waterways Operators (AWO), was most recently managing director of marine and stevedoring operations for Cooper Marine and executive vice president for Blakeley BoatWorks, both headquartered in Mobile, Ala.. Cooper Marine’s operations include 22 towing vessels, 450 hopper barges, and one of America’s largest fleets of dry bulk gantry and floating derrick cranes.

“As Crowley advances its next generation of maritime services, James Fowler is ideally suited to bring the vision and leadership to help our customers, people and partners bring to reality the ports and vessels of the future,” said Crowley COO Ray Fitzgerald. “His strengths as a collaborative leader will help propel Crowley forward to deliver the sustainable, high performing solutions our customers and partners expect.”

Crowley Shipping provides design, construction management and operation of a diverse range of vessels, port and offshore energy infrastructure, as well as advanced energy solutions including LNG. Its services include ship assist and harbor escort services, and offshore energy installation and project management.

Fowler earned an MBA with a specialization in finance from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University and has a bachelor of science degree from the Culverhouse College of Commerce and Business Administration at the University of Alabama.