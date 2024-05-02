Jamaica orders 22 Metal Shark surface interceptor vessels

Jeanerette, La., headquartered boat builder Metal Shark reports that it has booked a contract to build twenty-two welded-aluminum high-speed surface interceptor vessels for the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

JDF has selected the Metal Shark 36 Fearless, a high-performance center console craft proven in service with multiple military, law enforcement, and first responder agencies worldwide. Procured via direct purchase, these new surface interceptor vessels will be used by the JDF-Coast Guard for law enforcement, patrolling, and interdiction missions within Jamaica’s exclusive economic zone. The contract also includes operational and maintenance training for the JDF.

“Our 36 Fearless is a high-performance multi-mission platform that will drastically enhance the JDF-CG’s operational capabilities,” said Metal Shark’s vice president of international business development, Henry Irizarry. “Metal Shark worked closely with the client to outfit these vessels with the most appropriate equipment to meet their specific operational requirements.”

Powered by triple 300-HP Yamaha four-stroke outboard engines, the new vessels will reach speeds in the 55-knot range. They are equipped with a Furuno navigation package with radar, FLIR thermal imaging camera, and Ullman shock-mitigating seating and are designed to keep crews safe and secure in the ocean conditions prevalent off the Jamaican coast. Like Metal Shark’s entire range of Fearless-class interceptors, the 36 Fearless features a twin-stepped SVVT (stepped vee, ventilated tunnel) hull designed by naval architect Michael Peters.

With the acquisition of its new Metal Shark surface interceptor fleet, the JDF-CG will join a growing list of 36 Fearless operators including the Puerto Rico Police Department, San Juan Police Department, Virginia Beach Police Department, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, NOAA Law Enforcement, and Royal Moroccan Navy.

“Our high-performance Fearless models are steadily becoming the go-to choice for militaries and law enforcement agencies needing faster, offshore-capable interceptors,” said Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard. “Whether selling two, four, fifteen, or now an unprecedented twenty two of them at a time, we continue to showcase our ability to rapidly and repeatedly deliver a high-quality, high-performance vessel that is unique in the marketplace and growing in demand. We thank the Jamaica Defence Force for their trust in us, and we look forward to delivering the new JDF-CG interceptor fleet.”