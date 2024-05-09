Island Offshore orders innovative ocean energy construction vessel

Island Offshore has placed an order at Fincantieri Group member Vard for a 120 meter ocean energy construction vessel that includes options for two further vessels. The vessels will be built to a new Vard 3 25 design, developed for the offshore energy industry’s transition from oil and gas to renewables.

“We are proud to present the next generation OECVs with versatile capabilities that will ensure long-term employment as the energies of the ocean evolve,” said Island Offshore chairman Morten Ulstein. “We strongly believe in the vessel concept and look forward to presenting the vessel to our clients.”

The ocean energy construction vessels will carry out subsea operations including IMR (inspection, maintenance, and repair), pipe laying, subsea infrastructure construction and installation, diving support, and equipment for remotely operated underwater inspection. They will also be prepared for renewable work scopes such as walk-to-work, commissioning, cable laying and repairs, trenching and survey. The design is prepared for installation of a gangway system features a heave compensated offshore subsea crane of 250 tons.

The first ship will be named Island Evolution and is set for delivery in first quarter 2027.

Technical Information:

Length 120 meters, width 25 meters

Load-compensated offshore subsea crane of 250 tons

Engine set prepared for alternative low-emission fuels

Accommodations for 130 persons

DP2 positioning

Energy storage system (battery) for hybrid propulsion with a capacity of 1 MWH

Efficient heat recovery system for water and air

2 ROV LARS systems

Prepared for “Walk2Work” gangway

The hulls of the ocean energy construction vessels will be built at one of Vard’s shipyards in Romania, while the outfitting, commissioning and delivery will be from one of its shipyards in Norway.

The Vard Group’s high technology subsidiary Vard Electro is participating in the project with comprehensive deliveries of SeaQ equipment and green solutions, including SeaQ Power with energy storage systems and SeaQ shore connection, SeaQ Bridge with full integration and an extensive SeaQ Communication network that includes network and entertainment systems.

The SeaQ Control system will have an innovative new portable monitoring station that enhances the flexibility and accessibility for the operators to monitor and manage the maritime operations. This new tool is an integral part of the SeaQ IAS and SeaQ ePMS systems that enable digital solutions to be seamlessly shared within the cyber-proof network onboard and onshore.

Vard Interiors will deliver modern Interior solutions and green HVAC R system aiming to create a good living and working environment onboard the vessel.

TWENTIETH ANNIVERSARY

The ocean construction vessel order has been placed as Ulsteinvik, Norway, headquartered Island Offshore, which is majority owned by the Chouest and Ulstein families, celebrates its twentieth anniversary year. In those years, the company has taken delivery of more than fifty offshore vessels—all from Norwegian shipyards and 41 of them , including its first ship, Island Frontier, from Vard.

When Island Offshore Management AS took over MV Island Frontier, hull number 137 from Søviknes Yard, on April 27, 2004, the UT 737 L was the first design built according to DNV’s rules for ship-shaped well intervention units and the Norwegian Maritime Authority’s requirements for Mobile Offshore Units. This also began the company’s focus on light well intervention.

For many years, the Ulstein family had been co-owners of several ships operated by other shipping companies. These projects were terminated before and after the delivery of Island Frontier, and the long-term collaboration with the Chouest family was established. .

“We are proud that Island Frontier is still part of our fleet. The ideas and thinking behind this project have propelled the company forward and inspired many other ships to be added to the fleet later,” says owner Håvard Ulstein. “We like to think that we are committed to innovation and entrepreneurship, and that this has been fully demonstrated through twenty years as a pioneering force among offshore shipping companies.”

“We strongly believe in the future and are proud to be able to invest again after many difficult years,” says Island Offshore CEO Tommy Walaunet. “This is tomorrow’s workplace at sea, and we hope customers will welcome the boats warmly. The development and renewal of the fleet are necessary to ensure the long-term and profitable operation of the company. The world needs energy from the sea.”