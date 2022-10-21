H&H shafting repair solution gains ABS certification

Salem, Mass., based driveline repair specialist H&H Propeller and Shaft has been awarded ABS (American Bureau of Shipping) certification for its proprietary marine tailshaft weld cladding process.

“We are honored to receive this ABS certification,” said H&H Chief Operating Officer Paul Grillo. “This is an important development for our northeast customers as we offer a certified, centrally located facility, proven quality workmanship, conducted in compliance with stringent ABS standards. With accelerating material costs and lead times we’ve all experienced, this service helps our customers reduce downtime, and in many cases, avoid costly shaft replacement. H&H’s unparalleled expertise in shaft inspection and repair gets our customers back in the water faster.”

“The cladding process developed and perfected by H&H engineers and machinists restores marine shafts to like-new condition,” said H&H Vice President of Engineering John Pelletier. “In addition to extending the life of your shaft, this is an economical way to get back on the water quickly and safely. The ability to repair damaged shafts up to up to 8 inches in diameter and 40 feet in length using approved ABS procedures provides a valuable option to New England’s marine industry.”