EuroGreen Maritime wins Equinor charter for four new super green product tankers

Nantes, France, headquartered EuroGreen Maritime SAS (EGM) reports that it has secured a seven-year charter agreement with Equinor ASA for four state-of-the-art MR IMO II product tankers, each fitted with a pair of Ayro OceanWings wing sails and powered by a MAN B&W dual-fuel methanol engine with a shaft generator, complemented by a battery-hybrid power generation system. According to Eurogreen Maritime, compared with conventional MR designs, GHG, SOx, and NOx emissions will be reduced by more than 45%, 95%, and 50%, respectively, with no particles, exceeding IMO 2030 targets.

EuroGreen Maritime, which describes itself as “a visionary shipping company based dedicated to leading the transition towards more sustainable maritime practices,” says that it was awarded the contract through a tender process initiated in December 2023.

Developed in collaboration with LMG Marin France, the vessels will be built at Wuhu Shipyard Co., Ltd.’s new facility in Weihai, China. With a value on delivery of more than $250 million, they are scheduled for deliveries starting in the first half of 2026 through 2027. Under the time charter agreement with Equinor, the French-flagged vessels will be managed by V.Ships France.

Specifications and operations

Vessel type: MR IMO II chemical tankers, 18 tanks, 12 segregations, MarineLINE® coating for optimal cargo operation.

Eco propulsion: Powered by a dual-fuel methanol engine with a shaft generator.

Wind assistance system: An innovative pair of OceanWings® by AYRO significantly reduces fuel consumption and emissions.

Battery pack: Incorporating a large battery pack to improve power management.

Shore power connection: To cut emissions during port operations.

Equinor ASA plans to deploy the technologically advanced quartet on product trading activities, significantly reducing maritime operations’ environmental footprint, and further aligning with Eurogreen Maritime’s and Equinor’s sustainability goals.