Eastern Shipbuilding partners with Royal IHC for new hopper dredge









Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc. (ESG) and Royal IHC have formed a strategic partnership to design and construct a highly automated medium-class hopper dredge for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) that will replace the now 57-year-old dredge McFarland. Slated for delivery in 2027, the new hopper dredge will be constructed at ESG’s Allanton and Port St. Joe, Florida shipyards.

Building on a history of successful collaboration, ESG and Royal IHC aim to deliver an unparalleled dredging vessel, incorporating ground-breaking design, engineering, dredging equipment, and automation systems. This partnership underscores ESG’s commitment to supporting its customers in achieving new levels of dredging efficiency and performance.

“Our partnership with Royal IHC exemplifies our longstanding commitment to working with the best in the industry to deliver superior vessels to our customers,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. “Our extensive experience in building highly mission capable TSHDs in the U.S. positions us well to construct this exceptional vessel for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.”

ADVANCED CONFIGURATION

“The hopper dredge is designed to meet and exceed the mission-based operational requirements of USACE and features one of the most advanced configurations ever developed by Royal IHC,” said Leo van Ingen, area sales director at Royal IHC.

Royal IHC’s well-known bulbous bow design is the basis for a hopper capacity of 6,000 cubic yards , which is relatively high given the maximum vessel dimension requirements set for the new hopper dredge. Combined with optimum dredging efficiency, this results in significant fuel savings. The hopper can be fully loaded with medium fine sand in less than 45 minutes, and the available dredge pump power, together with the latest high efficiency dredge pumps, almost halves the desired discharge time.

“Another special feature of this new hopper dredge is the high level of automation on board,” said van Ingen. “Examples include the integrated forward-looking sonar system, dynamic positioning and dynamic tracking in close concert with dredging assist capabilities. This concept can advise and assist the dredge master on the best dredging techniques and improve overall efficiency by integrating various dredging automation systems. In addition, with the ECO package, the USACE’s new hopper dredge can load up to 15% more energy efficiently, reducing fuel consumption and environmental impact.”

DREDGING ASSIST CAPABILITIES

Unique to this hopper dredge is the use of Royal IHC’s dredging assist for executing dredging tasks. This system initiates the lowering and lifting of the suction pipes, unloading the soil through the bottom doors, the activation of the required dredge pumps and jet pumps, taking account of the desired valve configuration, auxiliary equipment and automatic controllers. All of these tasks can be executed fully autonomously in a human-in-the-loop responsibility (approval of the dredge master).

The Cutterspecial pump was selected from Royal IHC’s latest range of dredge pumps to maximize the operational efficiency of this hopper. The proven dredge pump has a very robust design and is specifically developed for passage of large obstacles and is therefore ideal for use on hopper dredges with this requirement. Both the vessel’s dredge pumps are also equipped with Royal IHC’s Curve impellers, a patented design, offering the highest level of efficiency and durability.

The environmental impact of the new hopper dredge is reduced by the patented Plumigator overflow, which reduces the release of air under and around the vessel caused by the overflow discharge plume. In addition, Royal IHC’s selected drag heads are also designed for both efficiency and interchangeability. All main equipment is designed with maximum efficiency to ensure continuous operation even under extreme conditions. The stringent requirements for the dredging vessel as part of the Ready Reserve Fleet demand this.

The hopper dredge is equipped with a diesel-electric propulsion system that meets EPA Tier 4 and IMO Tier 3 standards. The set-up, consisting of three main generators, allows for maximum flexibility, optimal fuel consumption and operational safety in case of engine failure.

Specifications

Overall length (hull): 320 feet (97.54 meters)

Hopper capacity: 6,000 cubic yards (4,600 cubic meters)

Dredging depth: 65 feet (19.81 meter)

Dragarms ID: 2 x 600 mm

Total installed power: 7,770 kW

Speed: 12.0 knots

