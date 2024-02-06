DOF Group books two significant contracts

Norway’s DOF Group closed out last week by announcing two contracts on February 2. It described one as “substantial” and the other as “large.”

DOF Group defines a substantial contract as one with a contract with value between NOK 250 million to NOK 500 million (about $24 million to $47 million) and a large contract as one with with a value between NOK 500 million to NOK 1 billion.

The substantial contract is with an international oil company for the PSV Skandi Kvitsøy. The vessel will work in Australian waters Commencement will be first quarter 2024 with a two-year firm contract and two years options.

The “large” award came from Equinor Energy for the AHTS Skandi Iceman and means that the DOF Group will have two anchor handlers supporting Equinor’s Norwegian operations until at least 2027, Skandi Vega having been on charter to Equinor since delivery 2010. This contract will build on the long-term relationship between the DOF Group and Equinor for AHTS services.

The new Skandi Iceman contract also includes ROV services provided by the DOF Group. It will commence in second quarter 2024 with a 3-year firm contract and three one-year options.

Mons Aase, CEO DOF Group ASA, said, “This award demonstrates the performance of our anchor handling vessels and our crews. We are very happy to see Equinor selecting DOF for another long term AHTS contract.”