Diana Shipping chairman and CEO tests positive for coronavirus Written by Nick Blenkey









In a filing with the SEC, Athens-headquartered dry bulk operator Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) reports that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Simeon Palios, has tested positive for the novel COVID-19 virus. The Board of Directors has appointed the company’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, his daughter Mrs. Semiramis Paliou, as acting Chief Executive Officer on a temporary basis.