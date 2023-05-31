Davie Shipbuilding completes STQ ferry repair

Lévis, Quebec, based Davie Shipbuilding Canada Inc. has redelivered the Société des traversiers du Québec (STQ) ferry MV Félix-Antoine-Savard after repairs that required over 30,000 hours of work, and the replacement of 28 tons of steel.

The ferry, which operates between L’Isle-aux-Coudres and Saint-Joseph-de-la-Rive in Quebec, was involved in a grounding incident on February 17. Though it managed to free itself some 90 minutes later, it required what turned out to be extensive repairs,

Davie crews worked round-the-clock, seven days a week, to repair the MV Félix-Antoine-Savard as quickly as possible so that it could be put back into service. This constant rotation of work considerably shortened the ship’s drydocking period, reducing the initially scheduled repair time by about 10 days.

At STQ’s request, Davie carried out additional work besides the necessary repairs, such as the restoration of the stern thruster, complete replacement of the davit and superstructure repairs.

Completion of the project was incident-free, with Davie’s teams applying rigorous preventive measures throughout the particularly complex repairs.

“I am proud of the thoroughness and professionalism demonstrated by our teams throughout the repair process on the MV Félix-Antoine-Savard,” said Davie CEO James Davies. “Our employees worked with a real sense of urgency to meet the expectations of the Société des traversiers du Québec and the people of L’Isle-aux-Coudres.”

“We are very pleased with the cooperation between the STQ and Davie, and with the work carried out by the teams to bring the MV Félix-Antoine-Savard back into service as quickly as possible. As promised, the vessel will be able to head back to L’Isle-aux-Coudres-Saint-Joseph-de-la-Rive crossing in the coming days. Once again, I would like to thank Davie and the STQ teams for all their hard work,” added Greta Bédard, President and CEO of the STQ.