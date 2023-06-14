Danica office damaged in Russian missile attack on Odesa Written by Nick Blenkey









As Russia continues its attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, four Kalibr missiles were launched last night at Odesa, one of the ports in the Black Sea Grain Initiative. In a LinkedIn post, Henrik Jensen, owner of crewing agency Danica reported that the “target of the attack was in the same block as our office with some of the missiles hitting the neighbouring buildings.

“The photo shows the building next to our office which together with the residential building behind was severely damaged. My apartment is in that building (but I myself am not in Odesa). Our office building 100 meters away also suffered damage with windows blown in and ceilings falling.

“I am relieved that all our staff members are safe and unhurt.

“The Danica team members in Odesa are currently not able to attend the office, but our brave Ukrainian staff continue to perform their duties from home without interruption.

“Many thanks for the many supportive calls this morning from owners, seafarers, partners, and friends.”

According to reports, three people died in the attack.

Meantime, with the Black Sea Grain Initiative set to expire, Putin is reported as saying he is again considering pulling Russia out of the UN-brokered accord. Ironically, Reuters reports that one of his demands for renewing the deal is that Russia be allowed to resume exporting ammonia via pipeline to Odesa.