Chouest expands its subsea capabilities with ROVOP acquisition

The Cut Off, La., headquartered Chouest group has acquired Aberdeen, Scotland, headquartered ROVOP, a leading remotely operated vehicle (ROV) company that was previously a portfolio company of Bluewater Private Equity. With the acquisition, Chouest, alongside its subsea service company, C-Innovation, will now control a fleet of over 100 ROVs and 6 autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

Bringing ROVOP under the Chouest umbrella not only expands Chouest’s service offerings but also provides ROVOP with enhanced resources. ROVOP will benefit from the support and capabilities of other Chouest companies, including its vessel-based operations, Caltex Oil Tools, Bram Offshore and C-Innovation, allowing it to better serve existing clients and attract new business with expanded service offerings.

ROVOP is one of the world’s largest providers of ROV services, delivering high performing assets and personnel to deliver exceptional subsea operations to the oil & gas, offshore wind, and utilities industries. The company has maintained a focus on developing its onshore and offshore teams with highly specialised expertise which has contributed to considerable growth in recent years.

“ROVOP has established a reputation for excellence in the ROV industry,” said Edison Chouest Offshore executive VP Dino Chouest. “This acquisition is a key part of our strategy to enhance our integrated subsea services. We are excited to welcome ROVOP’s talented team into our family. Their expertise and capabilities are crucial as we expand our portfolio and continue to offer industry-leading solutions to our clients.”

Chouest says the acquisition marks a significant step in its expansion and demonstrates its commitment to enhancing its technological capabilities and service offerings across the globe. Chouest is eager to embark on this journey with ROVOP, reinforcing its position as a leader in the subsea services industry.

“We look forward to integrating with the Chouest family and leveraging their global resources to enhance our capabilities and expand our reach,” said Neil Potter, CEO of ROVOP. “This is a remarkable opportunity for growth, innovation and delivering even greater value to our clients.”

The integration of ROVOP into Chouest’s operations will begin immediately, with full integration expected to enhance service delivery and operational efficiency across all entities involved.