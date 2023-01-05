C&C Marine and Repair to build 4 Damen Multi Cats Written by Nick Blenkey









C&C Marine and Repair Belle, Chasse, La., has awarded Netherlands based Damen Marine Components (DMC) its first multi-vessel order in the U.S. DMC will supply C&C Marine with equipment packages for four newbuild Multi Cat 3013 workboats. Each package is comprised of steering gear and rudders, five winches and two towing pin systems.

C&C Marine will deliver the first two vessels to Galveston, Texas, headquartered dredging and marine construction contractor Callan Marine Ltd. and will build the second two vessels “on spec” for sale or lease to the U.S. market.

The primary purpose of the Multi Cats will be to support Callan Marine’s dredging fleet; handling anchors and towing barges wherever they may be operating. The DMC equipment is designed to cope in a wide range of conditions from the subtropical climate of the Gulf of Mexico to the freezing winter on the Great Lakes.

DMC tugger winch

Each of the 30-meter, multi-purpose Multi Cats will be fitted with DMC piston-type steering gear, two tugger winches, an anchor winch, a towing winch, an anchor handling winch and two towing pin systems rated 50 and 80 tonnes respectively. All of these are designed and manufactured at DMC’s production facilities in the Netherlands, Poland and China.

DMC will also be supplying a triple rudder system for each vessel, produced in-house to a third-party design.

All DMC equipment is designed and built on the three principles of durability, reliability and low maintenance over the long term and in all conditions.

DMC anchor handling and mooring winch

“We have full confidence that Damen Marine Components’ equipment will deliver years of trouble-free service to our client Callan Marine,” said Tony Cibilich, owner of C&C Marine, says:. DMC’s products can be found all over the world and it has a strong reputation in the international market. We look forward to doing business with them again in the future.”

“Our dredges depend on these working vessels to complete large scale public and private projects.” said Callan Marine COO Arie van den Adel. “We are proud to have the quality of winches provided by DMC on these important new builds.”

“It gives us great pleasure to be able to show to the U.S. market that we design and build equipment that vessel owners and operators can depend on for reliability and minimal downtime over the long term,” said Ronald Beekhof, sales manager, Damen Marine Components. “Our thanks go to C&C Marine for giving us this opportunity and we look forward to supporting them throughout the installation and commissioning process.”

All DMC’s winches are designed using proven engineering principles and built to the highest standards. Its towing winches are unique with gearboxes that automatically adjust to the required pulling force. This enables them to always run at the most efficient speed. This technology is also used for the anchor-handling winches to maximize safety in the often hazardous conditions in which they operate. All DMC products can be customized to meet the requirements of each client.