American Maritime Partnership elects new leadership team

The American Maritime Partnership (AMP), the umbrella organization for the U.S. domestic maritime industry, today announced the election of new leadership.

Jennifer Carpenter

Ku’uhaku Park, senior vice president of government and community relations at the Matson Navigation Company takes the helm as president. He is joined by new vice president Jennifer Carpenter, president and CEO of the American Waterways Operators and Transportation Institute vice president of government affairs Sara Fuentes, who will serve dual roles as secretary and treasurer.

Elected officers will hold their positions for a two-year term.

“I am humbled to have been elected by my peers to lead the American Maritime Partnership and carry this banner at such a consequential time for our industry,” said Park, who also serves as Chairman of the AMP Executive Committee. “Our domestic maritime industry is critical for America’s continued economic and national security as well as sustainability efforts such as offshore wind development. I am honored to take on this leadership role on behalf of the 650,000 men and women in America’s maritime workforce.”

Sara Fuentes

“Jennifer and Sara bring energy and fresh perspectives to the AMP leadership team and I will lean on their wealth of knowledge and experience in guiding our organization,” said Park.

“It’s a privilege and a passion to advocate for the people of the American maritime industry, who work 24-7 to keep our supply chain moving, our waterways clean and our country safe and secure,” said Carpenter. “I look forward to working alongside Ku’u, Sara, and the AMP Board and membership to serve, strengthen, and grow this vital, all-American industry.”

“Representing the hundreds of thousands of people working in the American maritime industry is an honor,” said Fuentes. “As a maritime nation, America depends on its strong domestic maritime workforce and fleet. Ku’u, Jennifer, and the AMP membership will continue to champion this critical industry.”

AMP’s membership spans the United States and its territories and includes a broad representation of vessel owners and operators, shipbuilders and repair yards, dredging and marine construction contractors, trade associations, pro-defense groups, and more. These diverse but allied interests all recognize that a strong domestic maritime industry is critical for American security, and is best supported by maintaining the Jones Act as the basis of America’s domestic maritime policy.