News
Shipping
Legal
Denmark will ban scrubber water discharges
Sara Gerdner Kalle named new Svitzer Europe CCO
Support grows for USTR to slap U.S. port fees on Chinese-built ships
Hapag-Lloyd in largest yet ship-to-ship bio-LNG bunkering
Compliance
New guidelines on SMS compliance and alternative fuels
USCG won’t enforce controversial CARB CHC regulation
CBP ruling clears way for Mexican LNG exports from Altamira Fast FLNG to Puerto Rico
USCG approves use of ABS Wavesight’s eLogs on U.S.-flagged ships
Legislation
New AOWFA legislation aims to close offshore energy Jones Act loophole
Senator says Buy American waiver should not apply to Small Shipyard grants
Regulations
MEPC 81: A global carbon tax on shipping is getting closer
Bearing brings maritime AI to bear on EU ETS compliance
Safety and Security
VIDEO: Salvors remove first containers from Dali
Key Bridge response operations deal with weather challenges
Ship owner and master fined after pilot ladder breaks
“Complacency” seen in $2 million barge strike on Natchez-Vidalia Bridge
Markets
Saltchuk makes a new offer for OSG
Clarksons looks at car carrier trade trends
Is the battle for Euronav nearing an end?
Containership deliveries reach a record high
Environment
EuroGreen Maritime wins Equinor charter for four new super green product tankers
Salvage
USACE targets end-of-May restoration of full Port of Baltimore access
VIDEO: New Baltimore temporary channel opens
VIDEO: With first Baltimore temporary channel open, a second is in the works
Shipbuilding
Shipyards
Peter Fetten named new Americraft Marine chairman
Conrad Industries reports 2023 results
Seaspan wins key Multi-Purpose Vessel contracts
St Johns Ship Building to build 6 new deck barges for Seapath
Naval Architecture
Agreement with Coastwise strengthens EBDG’s Alaska presence
CMA CGM takes delivery of the first of 10 new next-gen feeder vessels
TAI Engineers names Amer Kalla director of production design
Op-Ed: Engineering insights when building a trawler
Engines & Fuel
MAN B&W ammonia engine will be piloted in new Japanese bulk carrier
The developing rules of alternative fuels
Svitzer plans to field test methanol-fueled MAN 175D in new tug
MAN 51/60DF passes the 10 million operating hours milestone.
Inland/Coastal
Inland
“Complacency” seen in $2 million barge strike on Natchez-Vidalia Bridge
Minneapolis locks opening April 21 for navigation season
Bergan Connect cloud service optimizes vessel data
Coastal
Refit gives Boston Pilots’ launch a new 20-year lease on life
VIDEO: Port Authority NSW puts two new fire/rescue vessels to work
Cheoy Lee delivers its 50th RAmparts 3200-CL tugboat
Dredging
Eastern Shipbuilding partners with Royal IHC for new hopper dredge
New AWO video: Safety is everything
Port Houston Project 11 marks another milestone
Callan Marine christens dredge General Arnold
Ports & Terminals
Georgia Ports handled 436K TEU of containers in March
USACE targets end-of-May restoration of full Port of Baltimore access
Key Bridge response operations deal with weather challenges
VIDEO: New Baltimore temporary channel opens
Passenger
Ferries
New Rottnest Island ferry starts construction
Derecktor picks MJP waterjets for new hybrid ferry duo
Wärtsilä inks lifecycle agreement for new P&O Ferries
Gulf Island delivers new ferry to Texas DOT
Cruise Ships
With CLIA reporting passenger volume climbing, cruising marks new milestones
NCLH plans to build eight new ships at Fincantieri
Baltimore bridge disaster could have a $10 million impact on Carnival Corporation earnings
Offshore
Oil & Gas
Bourbon orders six new Surfer crewboats for its West Africa operations
Rem Offshore orders innovative Energy Subsea Construction Vessel (ESCV)
Strategic Marine delivers new hybrid fast crew boat duo
New Ulstein SX232: A subsea vessel for all markets
Renewables
VIDEO: Novel barge lowers costs of HydoWing’s tidal stream energy tech
Quintin Kneen upbeat on Tidewater outlook
Hydrogen-ready Jones Act WTIV design gets AiP
Vineyard Wind submits proposals for two more projects
Offshore Wind
Ulstein Verft launches first of two Olympic CSOVs
Offshore wind: International Partnering Forum kicks off April 22
Is the best place to produce green methanol on an offshore platform?
Op-Ed: Transforming offshore wind installation
Views
Q&As
Q&A: Sea’s CEO on sustainable shipping
Q&A: Svitzer’s Kasper Nilaus talks tugs and more
VIDEO: Siemens Energy talks electrification and more
VIDEO: BMT outlines latest market trends
From the Editor
Standing out in a sea of maritime events
Corps releases inland waterways spend plan
Recovery efforts underway in path of hurricane
Is the criminalization of seafarers on the rise?
Op-Eds
Op-Ed: Breaking data silos to unlock “Just in Time”
Op-Ed: Transforming offshore wind installation
Op-Ed: How OSV shortages are driving digitalization
Op-Ed: Addressing cyber threats to maritime
Data & Analytics
Why Cleaves is bullish on bulkers
VesselsValue: Volatility continues in crude tanker sector
Dropping in bio-LNG extends green financing runway says SEA-LNG
Inmarsat marks a Fleet Xpress milestone and launches a data academy
Conferences
Magazine
Podcasts
Podcast: Designing a Canadian polar icebreaker
Podcast: Caterpillar Marine talks electrification advances
Podcast: Funding a low-carbon future
Podcast: Why mental health matters for seafarers
Webinars
White Papers
White Paper: Simulation-driven ship design enhances sustainability
White Paper: Where do ports land on the Industry 4.0 maturity index?
Cruise ships are finally getting the digital signage they deserve
White Paper: How to Harness the Power of Employee Engagement to Create a Safer Workplace
Videos
VIDEO: First large green methanol box ship Ane Mærsk set to enter service next month
VIDEO: Novel barge lowers costs of HydoWing’s tidal stream energy tech
VIDEO: New low-draft landing craft goes to work on Great Barrier Reef
VIDEO: Bonnie G refloated and relocated
News