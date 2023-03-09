OSG full year results exceed expectations

Tampa, Fla., headquartered U.S.-flag tanker and ATB operator Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) today reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

Highlights included:

Shipping revenues for 2022 were $466.8 million, an increase of $107.7 million compared to 2021. Shipping revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $121.8 million, an increase of $26.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

2022 net income was $26.6 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $46.3 million, or $(0.51) per diluted share, in 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $10.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.7 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Time charter equivalent (TCE) revenues(A), a non-GAAP measure, for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $114.1 million, an increase of $34.1 million, or 42.6%, from $80.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Full year TCE revenues for 2022 were $426.3 million, a $133.7 million increase from 2021.

Fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA(B), a non-GAAP measure, was $43.6 million, an increase of $27.0 million, or 162.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. Full year Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 was $142.8 million, a $97.7 million increase from 2021.

“Operational and financial performance during the final quarter of 2022 exceeded our expectations and allowed OSG to deliver full year results for both time charter equivalent earnings and adjusted EBITDA well above the guidance provided in early November,” said OSG president and CEO Sam Norton. “Strong contributions during the quarter from our lightering and non-Jones Act assets were instrumental in achieving this performance. We are particularly gratified by the full year adjusted EBITDA figure, which at $142.8 million reflected an over 200% improvement over 2021 adjusted EBITDA; this while completing a heavy drydock schedule during the year and returning three MR tankers upon expiry of their leases in early December. Year-end cash balances, including investments in treasury securities, came in squarely within the guidance range provided in November at $93.5 million.”

“Improving market conditions have resulted in OSG achieving more stability in its financial profile and greater visibility of forward cashflows to an extent not seen for many years,” added Norton. “All Jones Act assets are fixed under time charters or contracts of affreightment for the balance of 2023, and nearly 80% of 2024 available days are also fully covered at attractive rates. The business environment for OSG has shifted away from the defensive posture that has characterized much of the past three years. We can now look forward to evaluating real opportunities to extend and expand the cash generating capabilities of our unique franchise while continuing to consider means to utilize surplus cashflow to reduce leverage and drive improving share price performance.”

