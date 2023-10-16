Exmar LPG orders first two ammonia-fueled oceangoing ships

Antwerp, Belgium, headquartered Exmar LPG BV, a joint venture between Exmar and Seapeak, has ordered what will be the first ever oceangoing vessels to be propelled by dual-fuel ammonia engines: two midsize gas carriers (MGCs) on order at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea. The ammonia-fueled duo is scheduled for delivery by the shipbuilder in early 2026.

Carl-Antoine Saverys, executive director at Exmar.

“As leading global transporters of ammonia, we are proud to be developing vessels with an operational carbon footprint reduction of 90%, which significantly exceeds the International Maritime Organization (IMO)’s emissions reduction targets,” said Carl-Antoine Saverys, executive director at Exmar. “This is possible thanks to the decades of experience of Exmar’s operational and technical teams, and the joint effort and contribution of all our project partners.“

Exmar says that throughout the design and development phase of the vessels, meticulous attention has been given to operational safety when introducing a toxic substance into the engine room.

It says that a risk-based design appraisal conducted by classification society Lloyds Register, combined with input from seasoned crews and accepted by the flag state (Belgium), has been paramount during the process and will continue to guide further design enhancements.

The ships’ dual-fuel ammonia engines will be delivered by WinGD and the fuel supply system by Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

WinGD says that the ships’ two 52 centimeter bore X52DF-A engines will be delivered in second quarter 2025 and will be among the first of WinGD’s ammonia-fueled engines to enter service.

WinGD says that there is an emerging market for ammonia-fueled gas carriers, noting that gas carrier vessel operators have traditionally been early adopters of new power technology, using their cargoes as fuel, and that the ammonia transport market is projected to surge over the next few years as global demand for the carbon-free fuel and hydrogen carrier accelerates.

“Ammonia is set to become a mainstream sustainable marine fuel and energy carrier by mid-century, and we are delighted to be working with Exmar to ensure that the vessels carrying the cargo will be among the first to use it,” said Volkmar Galke, director of sales at WinGD. “Thanks to close cooperation with the owner, shipyard, engine builder Hyundai Heavy Industries and other stake holders, WinGD’s X52DF-A will be available soon – not just for ammonia carriers but also for a range of other vessel types that can benefit from ammonia as a fuel.”