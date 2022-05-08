Eastaway to use power limitation for EEXI compliance

Singapore based containership operator Eastaway Ship management is to equip six of its ships with Wärtsilä power limitation solutions for six vessels. The solutions will improve the ships’ Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) rating in line with requirements coming into force in 2023.

The six ships are equipped with Wärtsilä controllable pitch propellers and Wärtsilä will provide Eastaway with its new Shaft Power Limitation (ShaPoLi) solution along with a propulsion system control upgrade. The upgrades effectively limit the shaft power during normal operation, regardless of the power train combination and control system arrangements.

“Decarbonization is at the heart of the maritime industry’s focus at this time,” says Capt. R.S. Minhas, managing director of fleet management at Eastaway. “This new Wärtsilä ShaPoLi system will certainly help us at Eastaway as we work towards this goal. We have worked with Wärtsilä earlier and we have great respect for their experience and expertise.”

“EEXI requirements pose a new challenge to ship owners who need to choose the best way to comply with upcoming regulation” says Giulio Tirelli, director, business development, Wärtsilä Marine Power. “Our power limitation solutions represent one of the most suitable and advanced choices to ultimately contribute to the maritime decarbonization journey.”

The Wärtsilä ShaPoLi can be installed without the need for drydocking. Typically, installation can be carried out during cargo loading and can be completed in as little as three days, including sea trials. It is part of a recently launched range of Wärtsilä power limitation solutions which are designed to help vessels comply with the upcoming EEXI regulations. The other solutions include engine power limitation for four-stroke engines, engine power limitation for two-stroke engines and power limitation for diesel-electric installations.