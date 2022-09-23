Subchapter M: The next requirements

While waterways operators may be relaxing a little after the industry’s successful completion of the four-year Certificate of Inspection phase-in of the Subchapter M towing vessel safety program, they now face further compliance requirements.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s Office of Commercial Vessel Compliance (CG-CVC) is reminding all Subchapter M – Towing Vessel owners and operators that there are some other requirements for existing vessels that are a prerequisite prior to obtaining the next Renewal COI.

In accordance with 46 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) §143.200(c) no later than 5 years after the issuance of the first COI for the vessel, all existing towing vessels inspected under Subchapter M must meet the Pilothouse Alerter (46 CFR §143.450) and Towing Machinery requirements (46 CFR §143.460).

Failure to meet these requirements could result in issuance of a CG-835V vessel deficiency and possibly non-renewal of the 5 year COI per 46 CFR §136.215.