Weeks wins $22.7 million Corps dredging contract

Weeks Marine Inc., Covington, La., has been awarded a $22,765,001 firm-fixed-price contract for removal and disposal of material within the limits of the Hopper Dredge Disposal Area Borrow Site restoration area.

Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Venice, La., with an estimated completion date of April 7, 2023. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $22,765,001 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the contracting activity (W912P8-22-C-0051)