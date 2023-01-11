Manson Construction names new director of EHS

Seattle headquartered Manson Construction Co. has named Forrest Ray as its new director of environmental health and safety, effective January 1, 2023.

Ray, who has been with Manson for 12 years, will continue to be based at the company’s Jacksonville, Fla., office and will travel extensively across all regions to connect with Manson personnel.

Ray joined Manson in 2011 as a civil construction field engineer after graduating from Georgia Southern University where he studied construction management. He later transferred to Manson’s dredging group, joining projects such as the JAXPORT maintenance dredging project in Jacksonville and the Craney Island Eastward Expansion project in Norfolk, Va.

In 2014, Ray moved into a safety specialist role and he has been instrumental in supporting Manson’s robust safety culture, most recently as the company’s Gulf & East Coast EHS senior manager.

Ray believes that good communication on a routine basis is key to implementing safety measures and improving thesafety culture at Manson.

“Hearing from various people in the field is invaluable and really helps us hone in on how we can help improve our safety program and make it work for all of our employees,” he says.

Ray’s initial objective will be to gain feedback from project teams and other staff on aspects of Manson’s safety program that are working well, as well as opportunities for improvement.

“I want everyone at Manson to have a positive and proactive safety experience with a continuous and open conversation,” he says.

Ray takes over for Dave Howard, who is retiring anf will assist in the transition until his last day with Manson, scheduled for March 7.