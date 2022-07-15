Manson books Corps contracts worth $30 million

Manson Construction Company, Seattle, Wash., has been awarded two USACE dredging contracts worth nearly $30 million in total.

The Mobile Engineer District awarded Manson a $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for rental of a 27-30-inch hopper dredge and attendant plant for dredging.

Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of September 13, 2023.

Separately, Manson was also awarded a $14,998,800 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging by USACE, San Francisco