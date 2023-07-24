Eastern Shipbuilding wins $257 million USACE hopper dredge contract

Back in February 2022, the Corps of Engineers announced that it was at the initial stages of procuring a replacement for its then 56-year old hopper dredge McFarland and had issued a draft solicitation for a new medium class hopper dredge (MCHD) replacement vessel.

Today, the Department of Defence announced that Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG), Panama City, Fla., has been awarded a $256,955,264 contract to build the McFarland replacement. It’s a firm-fixed price with economic adjustment contract for the design-build of a new medium-class hopper dredge. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received.

Work will be performed in Panama City, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 16, 2027. Fiscal 2023 Plant Replacement and Improvement Program funds in the amount of $256,955,264 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pa., is the contracting activity (W912BU-23-C-0020).