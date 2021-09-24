Colonna’s to overhaul U.S. Corps dredge

Colonna’s Shipyard Inc., Norfolk, Va., has been awarded a $15,971,760 firm-fixed-price contract to overhaul the dredge McFarland.

Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Norfolk, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2022. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $15,971,760 were obligated at the time of the award. The Philadelphia Engineer District is the contracting activity (W912BU-21-C-0064).

One of four oceangoing hopper dredges owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as part the Corps’ “minimum fleet” for national security and safe navigation, the McFarland is the only dredge in the world with triple capability for direct pumpout, bottom discharge and sidecasting or boom discharge. Designed by the Corps’ Marine Design Center, it was built in April 1967.