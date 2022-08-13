Donjon wins $23.9 million dredging contract

Donjon Marine Co. Inc., Hillside, N.J., has been awarded a $23,970,800 contract for maintenance dredging of Flushing Bay and Creek, Queens, New York.

Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Queens, New York, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2022.

Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $23,970,800 were obligated at the time of the award of the dredging contract.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, New York, is the contracting activity.