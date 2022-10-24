Svitzer adding 3 newbuilds to Americas fleet

Maersk group towage operator Svitzer is to take delivery of two new ASD tugboats and one workboat, expanding its fleet in the Americas region.

With the three newbuilds, the fleet of Panama based Svitzer Americas will reach 82 vessels operating in ports and terminals in12 different countries,

The two new tugboats will service Svitzer’s operations in the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic, while the new workboat will service Svitzer’s operations in Costa Rica.

The Svitzer Isabela, which will be deployed to the Dominican Republic, is named after the first established Spanish town in the Dominican Republic. She is a Robert Allan Ltd RAmparts 2400SX design 70 tonnes bollard-pull ASD tug and will be delivered by Turkey’s Sanmar Shipyards.

The Svitzer Abaco, which will be deployed to the Bahamas, is also a 70 tonne bollard-pull ASD tug but from the Damen 2312 series. She is named after a Bahamian Island and will delivered by the Damen Song Camshipyard in Vietnam.

The third newbuild, Svitzer Moín, is a survey vessel that will service Svitzer’s operation in Costa Rica and perform regular surveys of the water depths at the APM Terminal Moín in Costa Rica to determine when dredging is required, as the port is slowly silting. The survey vessel will be delivered bu Besiktas Shipyard in Turkey.

All three newbuilds are expected to be fully operational by the end of November 2022.

“I look forward to welcoming Svitzer Abaco, Svitzer Isabela and Svitzer Moín to the Svitzer Americas fleet,” said Arjen van Dijk, managing director, Svitzer Americas. “They are all vital to our fleet renewal and expansion strategy, which will enable us to continue to meet our customers’ demands as well as ensure safe, reliable and efficient operations. “

“We will continue to expand and renew our fleet in the coming years, and in 2023 we will start taking delivery of the newbuilds that were ordered for our Brazil operations last year.”