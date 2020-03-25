VIDEO: Chevron Marine launches Cloud Solutions

Chevron Marine has launched a suite of digital solutions offering ship owners and operators tools with which to analyze, manage and help improve their operational performance.

The suite, Chevron Marine Cloud Solutions, includes the customer order management platform OnePort, launched last year.

The solutions, developed under Chevron’s Business Technology Innovation (BTI) initiative, are part of an on-going, multi-year digitization investment program. They are designed to integrate seamlessly with customers’ processes, meaning that users can easily adopt the tools and begin to reap the benefits of online vessel management.

Chevron Marine’s e-commerce platform OnePort greatly reduces order management time by eliminating unnecessary work from the process of lubricant procurement. The consolidation of several common supply-chain transactions such as product availability inquiries, order confirmations and delivery receipts (MLDR’s) help customers to access information quickly and in a reduced time frame. Customers report seeing faster order turn around, especially over weekends and during public holidays when offices can be closed, and time differences can impact order processing.

By improving visibility of product availability through accessing real-time data on in-port information, the digital tool makes it easier for customers of Chevron Marine to get what they need anywhere in the world, whenever they need it. Customer service representatives continue to provide localized support, and real-time enquiry handling are also available to help manage deliveries.

The extended digital platform integrates data with human intelligence to enable customers to take decisions to help optimize vessel performance. Detailed asset data, including recommendations from marine technical specialists based on the analysis of used oil samples – wherever owners have taken advantage of Chevron Marine’s FAST and DOT.FAST analysis services – create a full picture of the operating profile of any number of vessels in a fleet.

Steve Gormer, Chevron Marine Digital Enablement Manger says: “The launch of OnePort marks a milestone in our digitization journey and is just one of the ways we are leveraging technology to provide solutions-based support for our customers. By integrating data sources, from order management to technical reports, we are providing intuitive tools that offer a total view of fleet operations that, ultimately, can help keep our customers’ costs to a minimum.”