Peruvian tug operator opts for Schottel mechanical hybrid solution Written by Nick Blenkey









A tugboat on order at Cheoy Lee Shipyards in Hong Kong for PSA Marine Peru will be equipped with Schottel RudderPropellers featuring the patented Sydrive-M technology.

Sydrive-M connects a vessel’s port and starboard mounted azimuth thrusters, allowing them both to be driven using only one of the main engines. In turn, this leads to reduced operating hours of the main engines, resulting in lower maintenance costs as well as less fuel consumption and lower emissions.

The system needs no additional electronic components and has three main operation modes: Light Operation or Free Sailing Mode, Full Thrust Operation Mode and FiFi-Mode.

As a mechanical hybrid solution without the complexity of other hybrid technology, Sydrive-M enable PSA Marine Peru to offer emission-reduced towing services in Peruvian ports while ensuring lower maintenance costs and less fuel consumption. This will enable PSA Marine Peru to offer emission-reduced towing services in Peruvian ports.

“In PSA Marine Peru, we are constantly on a lookout for sustainability-focused innovations,” says William Revilla, senior fleet manager at PSA Marine Peru, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore’s PSA Marine (Pte) Ltd. “With reduced emissions, the forward-looking solution from Schottel allows us to operat our vessel more efficiently and sustainably. This also demonstrates our commitment to deliver only the best to our customers and stakeholders.”

The RAmparts 2400W design ASD tug is scheduled to enter service in 2023. Its main propulsion consists of two diesel-driven type SRP 460 RudderPropellers (2,240 kW each) featuring fixed-pitch propellers with a diameter of 2.6 meters. With this thruster configuration, the 24.4-meter long and 11.25-meter-wide tug will achieve about 70 tonnes of bollard pull.

The rudder propellers feature the Schottel LeaCon certified sealing system which provides protection against contamination of the seawater by operating materials.