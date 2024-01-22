MAN Cryo ammonia fuel-supply system wins class approval

Classification societies, DNV and Bureau Veritas have awarded MAN Cryo an Approval in Principle (AiP) for its design for an ammonia fuel-supply system to safely provide ammonia to marine-engine applications.

MAN Cryo, which is part of MAN Energy Solutions, is a leader in the field of storage and handling of LNG and natural gas. It developed the ammonia fuel-supply system in cooperation with Chinese company, Yada Green Energy Solutions (YADA), with which it has previously cooperated to provide equipment for LNG and methanol marine fuels.

Xiang Guangqing, Chairman, Yada Green Energy Solutions, said: “Facing the climate-change issue, no one can solve it alone and we firmly believe that cooperation is a powerful means of achieving this. YADA and MAN Cryo are customer-centric operators, providing high-quality, dual-fuel system solutions and continuously achieving new breakthroughs in handling methanol and ammonia.”

“We are pleased to announce the successful achievement of a significant strategic milestone for MAN Cryo in cooperation with Yada Green Energy Solutions,” said Henrik Malm, managing director, MAN Energy Solutions Sweden. “This accomplishment underscores our unwavering commitment to our global customer base as we collectively work towards a decarbonized world. The establishment of a secure and reliable fuel-supply system for future ammonia engines marks a pivotal development.”

“Ship owners can rest assured that MAN Cryo, in cooperation with Yada Green Energy Solutions, is delivering a market-ready solution adhering to the highest security standards and embodying world-class engineering,” Malm added. Once again, “MAN Cryo has demonstrated pioneering leadership in the engineering of fuel-supply systems for emerging fuel solutions. This achievement further solidifies our position as industry innovators, dedicated to advancing cutting-edge solutions in response to the evolving landscape of sustainable energy.”