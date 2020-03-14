Fincantieri to suspend production at its Italian shipyards

Shipbuilding giant Fincantieri is to suspend production at its Italian facilities from March 16 until March 29. The move is in response both to ever-stricter Italian Government measures and to trade union requests.

Following is the text of the company’s announcement:

Following the Coronavirus emergency and in order to apply the measures that the Italian Government has gradually determined, Fincantieri has promptly carried out a series of actions aimed at preventing and countering the chance of infections in its shipyards.

In line with this, Fincantieri considers its key priorities – once again – the protection of its personnel and subcontractors, as well as meeting the current needs of our country. For this reason, and as requested by the Italian trade unions in the March 12 press release of the FIM, FIOM, and UILM secretariats, the company decided to suspend production activities at the Italian sites of Fincantieri SpA. From March 16 to March 29, the production will be suspended through the anticipation of the collective holidays with respect to their traditional use in the summer period.

This decision has been taken considering that the suspension of activities for a 14 day-period is consistent with the indications imposed by the health authorities regarding quarantine in order to reduce the chance of infection, meet the government restriction measures, as well as allow all the workers to carry out appropriate actions to tackle emergency.

The chosen solution, once the situation is normalized, would allow to restart again at full power in order to protect the future of our company and of our country, without resulting in an economic loss for the workers.

Only by doing so, with a small sacrifice compared to Italy’s state of emergency, we will avoid jeopardizing our future while protecting the company’s operational continuity, as well as maintaining the employment levels and the trustworthiness gained by Fincantieri with its domestic and foreign customers, which can be assured that, once the situation is normalized, the following ship deliveries will be performed in compliance with the contractual deadlines.