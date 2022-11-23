Vigor Marine awarded $20.1 million Mercy contract

The U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command has awarded Vigor Marine LLC., Portland, Oregon, a $20,187,816 firm-fixed-price contract for a 90-calendar day shipyard availability for a mid-term availability of the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). The contract includes a base period and options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $20,915,538.

Work will be performed in Portland beginning Jan. 16, 2023, and is expected to be completed by April 15, 2023. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,187,816 are obligated for fiscal 2023 and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the System for Award Management website and one offer was received.

Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220523C4142).