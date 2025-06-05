Seaspan Victoria Shipyards delivers HMCS Calgary back to Royal Canadian Navy Written by Nick Blenkey









Victoria, B.C.-based Seaspan Victoria Shipyards has delivered the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Calgary back to the Royal Canadian Navy, marking the successful completion of the company’s second full docking work period (DWP) under Seaspan’s Halifax-class work period (HCWP) contract.

The DWP for HMCS Calgary is the largest ever completed at Victoria Shipyards and saw the frigate receive a wide range of engineering upgrades, equipment installations, preventative and corrective maintenance, and critical dry-docking activities, all in support of the Royal Canadian Navy’s goal of ensuring the Halifax-class frigates remain operationally available and relevant through to the end of their service life.

“This DWP is a significant milestone for the entire Victoria Shipyards team, and underscores our commitment to quality, customer service, and to the Royal Canadian Navy, “ said Tony Winter, vice president and general manager of Seaspan Victoria Shipyards. “As the leading ship repair and modernization facility on Canada’s West Coast, we look forward to continuing to work alongside our Royal Canadian Navy partners, ensuring they have the ships they need to protect Canada’s sovereignty in the Pacific Ocean, now and into the future.”

HMCS Calgary arrived at Seaspan Victoria Shipyards on January 9, 2023, following a six-month project planning phase. Over the 28 months that followed, more than 1,000 trades personnel and oﬃce staﬀ contributed to the project at various stages, each playing a role in bringing this complex refit to completion.

HMCS Calgary will now be transferred to the Royal Canadian Navy’s Fleet Maintenance Facility in Victoria, BC, where their staﬀ will continue reactivating the vessel’s systems in preparation for future deployment.

Work done at Seaspan Victoria Shipyards is conducted using the federally-owned Esquimalt Graving Dock.