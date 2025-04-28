SF Bay Ferry commissions CARB-compliant ferry M/V Karl

San Francisco Bay Ferry last week commissioned the latest addition to its fleet, M/V Karl.

Built by Mavrik Marine in La Conner, Wash. It is the third of four vessels in the Dorado class, but is the first delivered to meet the new California Air Resources Board (CARB) commercial harbor craft emissions regulations.

It is powered by four U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Tier 4 engines and is equipped with diesel particulate filters (DPF), a first in the passenger ferry industry. Among those welcoming the M/V Karl was CARB chair Liane Randolph.

”M/V Karl is a perfect example of what is possible when cleaner transportation options are embraced and brought to market,” she said. “This passenger ferry will provide Bay Area residents and visitors alike with an alternative that recognizes the importance of clean air and public health in the communities adjacent to the Bay.”

Preceded by M/V Dorado and M/V Delphinus, M/V Karl and her sisters are expected to be joined by the fourth and final vessel in the Dorado class, MV Zalophus, at the end of the year. The vessels were designed by One2Three Naval Architects and construction management services were provided by Aurora Marine Design.

Unlike its predecessor, which have twin MTU engines, M/V Karl has a quad MAN engine configuration that SF Bay Ferry says enhances service reliability given that the vessel is capable of maintaining high speeds with only three engines in operation. This built in redundancy will also increase fuel efficiency on routes where the top speed of 36 knots is not required.

In addition to its quad engine propulsion system, the vessel includes a fully enclosed upper deck area that increased indoor capacity by 73 seats contributing to its total capacity of 320 passengers. The ferry also has enhanced bench and bar-style seating outdoors and, like the previous vessels in its class, provides optimal bike storage and an attractive bar layout.

CARB recently approved SF Bay Ferry’s plan to accelerate adoption of zero-emission technology for new short-run and existing transbay routes. SF Bay Ferry’s first five battery-electric ferries are currently under construction, with the first vessel expected to be in service in early 2027.

“We’re so proud of the work SF Bay Ferry has done along with CARB, the U.S. Coast Guard and other partners to advance clean maritime technology in the Bay Area,” said SF Bay Ferry board chairman Jim Wunderman. “It’s exciting to see state-of-the-art innovation providing passengers with safe, reliable and affordable transportation across all of the communities we serve.”

M/V Karl’s name was the result of a region-wide selection process of names submitted by Bay Area youth. The name Karl was submitted by local Bay Area high-school student Sean O., who chose the name to honor the region’s iconic and enduring fog, which has been dubbed “Karl the Fog.”

SF Bay Ferry plans to begin service on M/V Karl on the Vallejo route in May. Like its Dorado class predecessors, The vessel is fast and compact enough to operate on all current SF Bay Ferry routes. The additional indoor seating makes it a good option for the Vallejo route given very high ridership levels during commute and peak weekend trips.