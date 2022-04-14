C-Innovation celebrates 15-year anniversary

Houston headquartered C-Innovation LLC (C-I) has marked its 15-year anniversary of providing its customers with advanced remotely operated vehicle (ROV) systems and industry-leading ROV services.

Since Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) affiliated C-I was founded in 2007, it has grown into the largest owner and operator of Schilling Robotics ROV systems in the world, with a fleet of 57 work class ROV systems.

In addition to ROV services, C-I has now expanded into providing AUV, offshore survey, pipeline and well intervention services. The addition of these services has steadily expanded C-I’s footprint on the oil and gas industry.

“The past 15 years has seen multiple ROV companies come and go, while C-I has continued to grow and expand our offerings with additional vessels and advanced solutions,” says C-I’s chief operating officer, Richard Bourque. “The key to remaining successful during a time when new competitors emerged and existing competitors faded away has always been the loyalty and hard work of our employees and the support of our clients. Reaching this 15-year milestone is proof to our clients and competitors that we are, and will continue to be, a leading ROV services provider in the oil and gas industry.”