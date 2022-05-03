F&G WTIV design gains ABS AIP

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has granted its Approval in Principle (AIP) for for a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) design developed for China Ocean Shipping Company Limited (COSCO) by Friede and Goldman (F&G).

Suitable for all offshore wind markets, the design is capable of installing 15 MW and larger sized turbines. To support Jones Act-compliant operations in the U.S, it can be equipped with F&G’s BargeRack feeder barge system. which has previously received an AIP from ABS. The BargeRack system is removable to enable operations in any global market as a typical WTIV.

“This is a versatile system design capable of navigating port constraints and supporting offshore wind markets all over the world. It is great to see experienced designers like F&G bringing creative technical solutions as we embrace this global challenge. ABS is pleased to be able to add this project to the list of advanced new vessel developments our global team is supporting and that it will make another important contribution to the future of the offshore wind industry,” said Greg Lennon, ABS Vice President, Head of Global Offshore Wind.

“F&G and COSCO have a successful history of collaboration, and this latest effort brings an experienced WTIV builder in COSCO and a seasoned jack-up designer in F&G together to maximize vessel capabilities catered to current and future market demands and trends,” said Dr. Yang Sun, Friede and Goldman Vice President, Asia Market.