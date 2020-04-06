ABS and Chouest carry out first-ever remote DP/FMEA

Utilizing Edison Chouest Offshore’s Remote Monitoring Center (RMC), ABS has performed the first ever remote Failure Mode Effect Analysis (DP/FMEA) as part of completing the special survey of the machinery of Chouest’s Cat Island platform supply vessel.

Located at ECO’s corporate headquarters in Cut Off, La, the Remote Monitoring Center (RMC) gives the company the ability to remotely monitor vessel and cargo movement throughout the fleet. The RMC was created through a collaboration between several ECO affiliates and allows for real-time monitoring of vessel systems. Chouest’s 312 series of platform supply vessels and newer vessels within its fleet are remotely monitored 24/7 with over 4,000 data points per vessel. The entire Chouest fleet as a whole monitors around 300,000 data points every 10 seconds. This information is used to highlight concerns, prevent failures and eliminate downtime.

Chouest has one of the most advanced PSV fleets in the world, capable of providing remote troubleshooting and inspections. This reduces the need for technicians to travel to vessels. In today’s situation, this enables the social distancing crucial to limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus,

These remote solutions also reduce emissions by limiting business travel emissions to and from port locations.

ABS Senior Surveyor Shawn Poulin and Surveyor Charlie Morrow operated from the Remote Monitoring Center for the event.

“This was a unique experience and ABS plans to continue to work with Chouest and to use this process to execute remote surveys in future where possible,” said Poulin.

ABS conducts special surveys every five years. During the special survey, a full FMEA trial is carried out to evaluate processes and identify how they may fail and to assess the relative impact of different failures in order to identify the parts of the process that are most in need of change.