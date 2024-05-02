VIDEO: Cunard’s new Queen Anne arrives in Southampton

Carnival Corporation’s British luxury brand Cunard welcomed the newest addition to its fleet, Queen Anne, to its home port of Southampton, April 30, ahead of departing on its maiden voyage to Lisbon on Friday.

Built at Fincantieri’s Monfalcone Shipyard, the 113,000 gt Queen Anne is based on Holland America Line’s Pinnacle Class design. The 113,000 gt cruise ship has a length of 322.51 meters (1,058.1 feet), and carry up to 3,000 passengers and a crew of 1,125. Maximum speed is 22 knots.

Queen Anne is the fourth ship to join the Cunard fleet and the 249th to sail under the Cunard flag.

With Queen Anne’s entry into service, Cunard has four ships in operation for the first time since 1999.

The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, says Cunard, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East, Alaska and Australia.

That offering looks to be working. During January 2024, Cunard reported that it had booked more guests than any equivalent period in the last decade. The luxury cruise brand booked a record number of guests, up by 25% versus the previous high of the last 10 years, with demand up for both sailings in year and future years.

“As we prepare to navigate what is set to be a truly ground-breaking year for Cunard, it has been fantastic to have such a strong start to the year,” said Cunard president Katie McAlister. “The appeal of Cunard is strong for guests across the world and is particularly strong for sailings across Europe on our new ship Queen Anne.”

