TotalEnergies names Louise Tricoire SVP at new aviation and marine division

TotalEnergies has appointed Louise Tricoire as senior vice president of its newly created aviation and marine fuels division.

“I’m thrilled to share that I have been appointed as senior vice president of the newly created aviation and marine fuels division at TotalEnergies,” says Tricoire, formerly SVP marine fuels. “This expansion of my role marks a pivotal moment for the company as we accelerate our journey to address the complex decarbonization challenges and opportunities within two key transport sectors on a global scale.”

Today’s operators in the aviation and shipping industries play integral roles in the international transportation landscape, and face significant regulatory changes and demands for sustainable solutions.

NEW STRATEGIC GROUP

TotalEnergies says that recognizes the potential impact it can contribute to both industries. By establishing this new strategic group, it will leverage cross-learning and share best practices between these business units to optimize supply chain efficiencies and sustainable energy solutions.

For over sixty years, TotalEnergies Aviation has been a major player in aviation refueling in France and internationally. With its associated services, the company is supporting the development of airport facilities and solutions that help to reduce CO2 emissions. The business works with major airlines, airports and airfields, private jet companies, flying clubs and amateur aviators to offer each of its partners a bespoke service that is suited to their needs.

With over three decades of market experience, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels is TotalEnergies’ dedicated business unit in charge of worldwide bunkering activities. A long-term partner to the global shipping industry, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels serves more than 200 shipping customers across over 130 ports in Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa. Its headquarters is located in Singapore, with two satellite offices in Paris and Geneva.

”I am incredibly excited to lead this new division, building upon the invaluable insights and experiences gained from my role in TotalEnergies Marine Fuels. Together with diverse and highly experienced teams, we are committed to driving success and sustainability for TotalEnergies and, more importantly, for our valued customers,” says Louise Tricoire.