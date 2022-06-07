Strategic Marine unveils new 40-knot fast crew transfer vessel

Singapore-based shipbuilder Strategic Marine (S) Pte has released details on its latest offshore fast crew boat, a 38 meter extra fast catamaran crew transfer catamaran vessel (FCTV). The new vessel has been designed in collaboration with One2Three naval architects in Sydney Australia, and incorporates direct feedback from customers.

“Our offshore customers are increasingly asking for faster transfers but still want to reduce their costs.” says Greg Daniel, technical manager at Strategic Marine. “Often helicopters are used but this is expensive and limited to small numbers (only about 10 crew at any one time). The new Strategic FCTV can provide fast transit for 80 passengers and crew, to and from offshore installations, traveling at 40 knots per hour, powered by four CAT C32 engines. This new vessel offers a much more cost effective, rapid transfer alternative and is suitable for longer distances. We are confident that it will surpass our customers’ expectations, wherever they are in the world.”

The actual physical transfer of the crew to the offshore installation has been considered too. The vessel can be fitted with a motion compensated gangway offering “walk to work” safe transfer. Alternatively, the stern and the bow of the vessel are different heights above the water, so if the crew need to do a swing rope transfer, they can choose the best option.

The vessel has been designed with a large open deck which covers a third of the vessel length to give space for maneuvers. The area can also be fitted with a basket transfer crane which winches crew up and down to the offshore installation if necessary.

The seating and accommodation area has been arranged to be in the midships of the vessels to reduce slamming and pitching motion, ensuring that those traveling on board are as comfortable as possible.

The FCTV has a resilient mounted superstructure that sits on a rubber base to insulate the passenger accommodations from noise. Although the engine is noisy, especially when traveling at high speeds and with big waves, the superstructure insulates the passenger space, dramatically reducing vibrations, making it much quieter and calmer for passengers onboard.

The FCTV is also fitted with water jets which are much quieter than propellers, efficient at high speeds, and particularly maneuverable, which is necessary up close to an offshore installation.

The new vessel has the option for a biosafe notation and compared to helicopter transport it has a significantly lower fuel consumption saving fuel and reduced fuel consumption on a cost per head basis compared with a helicopter.

Strategic will also apply a silicone antifouling coating to the FCTV. The company has been trialing the coating which is designed for fast moving vessels, and had has found it to be exceptionally effective, stopping biofilm from adhering to the vessel hull with no biocide leaching into the water.

Dimensions

Length Overall 38.6 meters

Beam Molded 9.20 meters

Depth Molded 3.53 meters

Hull Baseline Design Draft (approx.) 1.40 meters

GRT (Approx.) 295

Cargo

Max Deadweight 55 tonnes

Clear Deck Area 80 square meters

Deck Loading Capacity 2.0 tonnes per square meter

Offshore Industrial Personnel 80

Cabins/Berths 5 / 10

Crew Mess 1

Performance

The vessel will be cable of achieving the following performance in calm water (up to sea state 2):

Service Speed 40 knots + (TBC) @ 90% MCR – based on 25 DWT

Full Speed 41.3 knots + (TBC) @ 100% MCR – based on 25 DWT

The vessel’s design provides for multiple propulsion and hybrid options.

The standard propulsion package consists of CAT C32 engines producing 1,081 kW (1,450hp) @ 2,300, rpm but Strategic Marine is also able to cater for the installation of a range of other systems. A recent deal with authorized Caterpillar dealer PT Trakindo Utama Singapore Branch for 50 units ensures engine supply for clients amid current global supply chain issues.

“The speed, efficiency and versatility of our new 38m FCTV design will offer clients a product to meet all our client’s needs cost-effectively and safely,” said Strategic Marine Group’s Hans Randklev, general Manager Commercial.