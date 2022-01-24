SNL stars and club owner buy vintage Staten Island ferry Written by Nick Blenkey









When the on-line auction for the veteran Staten Island Ferry John F. Kennedy ended January 19, 36 bids had been submitted with the winning bid of $280,100.00 coming from a bidder identified as Pitalia211.

It didn’t take local media long to find out who Pitalia211 was.

According to New York magazine’s Vulture website, the winning bid came from Staten Island natives and Saturday Night Live stars Pete Davidson and Colin Jost, investing along with the Stand comedy-club co-owner Paul Italia, who placed the bid.

Guy Who Just Bought a Boat (and Two Guys Who Just Bought a Ferry) pic.twitter.com/RBsMfzugv2 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 23, 2022

Vulture reports the three plan to rehab the former 5,200-person capacity ferry into a live entertainment space and event venue with comedy, art, and food. They still have to find the ferry a waterfront home where it will be docked permanently.

Meantime, they’ll need to move quickly to find a place to temporarily accommodate the 277 foot long vessel. The conditions of sale say: “The successful bidder will be responsible for removal or pick-up of item(s) from agency’s premises. Removal must occur within ten (10) business days after notification of award of the winning bid.”