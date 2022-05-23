Six inducted into International Maritime Hall of Fame

The Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey has inducted six more industry leaders into its International Maritime Hall of Fame. The awards were presented before a record-breaking audience of more than 500 at a dinner gala held May 18, at the Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

“As an advocate for the commercial interests of the port, the Maritime Association of the Port of NY and NJ is proud to have hosted this sold-out ‘must attend’ event that connected industry leaders throughout the entire maritime community, all of whom came out to recognize this amazing panel of honorees,” said Stephen Lyman, executive director, Maritime Association of the Port of NY/NJ. “The generous support of the industry will enable the Maritime Association of the Port of NY/NJ to continue its advancement of the commercial interests of the NY/NJ harbor locally and internationally.”

The 2022 International Maritime Hall of Fame honorees were recognized for their leadership and commitment to advancing the maritime industry. This year’s honorees included:

Gary Cross, president and CEO, Maher Terminals LLC, presented by Frans van Riemsdyk, former Maher Terminals executive

Michael J. DiVirgilio, principal, Michael J. DiVirgilio & Associates, presented by Sam Ruda, former port director, Port Authority of NY/NJ

Roger Guenther, executive director, Port Houston, presented by commissioner Clyde Fitzgerald, Port Houston

The late Anthony V. Marino, executive vice president, The Marino Group and Vincent J. Marino, president and CEO, the Marino Group, presented by Anthony Scioscia, founder and principal of Anthony A. Scioscia Management

John A. Witte, Jr., president and CEO, Donjon Marine Co., Inc., presented by Steven Newes, senior vice president, Donjon Marine Co.

Founded in 1873, the Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey was initially organized as a marine exchange to monitor vessel arrival/departure/berthing information and to share information about maritime operations in the Port. While it still performs the functions of a marine exchange, its mission has expanded to being the primary advocate for the commercial maritime industry in the port to ensure the safety of navigation, the security of marine assets, the sustainability of the marine environment, and the competitiveness of marine services.