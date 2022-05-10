Senate confirms Biden nominee as Maritime Administrator

The U.S. Senate today confirmed Rear Admiral Ann C. Phillips, USN (Ret.) to serve as Administrator of the Maritime Administration (MARAD) at the United States Department of Transportation.

“The American Maritime Partnership congratulates Admiral Phillips on her confirmation to lead the Maritime Administration at a time when maintaining a strong American Maritime is even more critical than ever. We look forward to working with Admiral Phillips to ensure our nation has the shipbuilding, sealift capacity, and reliable movement of commerce that is essential to America’s security,” said Ku’uhaku Park, President of the American Maritime Partnership.

Phillips has been serving as the first Special Assistant to the Governor of Virginia for Coastal Adaptation and Protection. Prior to that appointment, she served nearly 31 years on active duty in the United States Navy, retiring as a Rear Admiral. Her final flag command was as Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group TWO, including 14 ships and 10 subordinate commands—all the Amphibious Expeditionary Forces on the East Coast of the United States.