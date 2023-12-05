Seaspan Corporation gets into the PCTC sector, big time

The world’s largest lessor of containerships, Vancouver, B.C., based Seaspan Corporation, is getting into the Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) sector. It has signed an agreement with China’s Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, covering the construction of six 10,800 CEU (car equivalent unit) capacity PCTCs, with options for four additional ships. According to Seaspan, they are largest car carriers under development to date, (by comparison, Höegh Autoliners’ Aurora Class vessels will have a 9,100 CEU capacity).

The vessels will be dual-fuel LNG powered and ammonia and methanol ready and, on delivery, will go on long term time charters to Hyundai Glovis, one of the world’s largest car carrier operators and part of the Hyundai Motor Group.

“This deal signifies our customers’ trust and value of Seaspan’s commitment and capability executing alternative fuel initiatives,” said Bing Chen, president and CEO of Seaspan. “By incorporating our extensive experience in dual-fuel LNG containerships, while working proactively with all stakeholders during this decarbonization journey, Seaspan is uniquely poised to contribute to the standards and progress of sustainable shipping.”

“We’re extremely proud of partnering with Glovis, the market leader in the PCTC sector, and leverage our integrated platform to facilitate their strategic success,” said Kun Li, Seaspan’s chief commercial officer. “As jurisdictions seek to transition away from conventional fueled vehicles to electric vehicles, we see this as an opportunity to not only meet the current demand for sustainable shipping solutions but also support the global initiative for cleaner transportation alternatives.”