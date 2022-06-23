Seabulk takes delivery of second Advanced Rotortug from Master Boat Builders

Master Boat Builders, Inc. (MBB) reports that Hermes, an Advanced Rotortug (ART 90-98US), was delivered to Seabulk earlier this month. The vessel was designed by Robert Allan Ltd. and built at MBB’s Coden, Ala., shipyard.

Hermes is the sister ship to Nike, which MBB delivered to Seabulk in 2021

“The Hermes is the latest addition to our fleet and joins Nike, her sister ship commissioned from Master Boat Builders last year. Hermes demonstrates Master Boat Builders’ advanced workmanship and ability to deliver modern, cutting-edge marine technology. We look forward to continuing to deliver service excellence and offering our customers a safe and versatile towing option,” said Seabulk CEO Daniel Thorogood.

“As an Advanced Rotortug, Hermes utilizes the latest technology for safe, dependable operations,” said Garrett Rice, president of Master Boat Builders. “Master Boat Builders is proud of our partnership with Seabulk and will continue to deliver top-of-the-line tugs for their growing fleet.”

The ART (Advanced Rotortug) designation applies to Robert Allan Ltd. designed tugs featuring the unique triple Z-drive configuration, originally conceived and developed by Rotortug (KST) B.V. of the Netherlands. Offering exceptional omni-directional maneuverability and control, with a redundant propulsion machinery configuration, the ART series offers enhanced performance for ship-handling, terminal support and escort towing.

