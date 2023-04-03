Prop SF aims to have 50 Beluga24 ferries in U.S. operation Written by Nick Blenkey









In partnership with Swedish-based Green City Ferries, San Francisco area ferry operator Prop SF has ambitions to operate the first fast electric ferry in the U.S. by 2024 and a fleet of 50 electric vessels within five to seven years.

As we have reported earlier, Green City Ferries plans to have two of its Beluga24 ferries in operation in Sweden by 2024.

Able to carry up to 147 passengers and 28 bikes, the Beluga 24 is an all-electric carbon fiber catamaran using foil-assisted hull technology developed by Nic de Waal’s Teknicraft Design in New Zealand. Power is either by batteries or hydrogen fuel cells.

Green City Ferries says it plans to start manufacturing in the U.S. later this year and Prop SF is not the only operator showing an interest. Last year, Green City has announced an agreement with New York Cruise Lines. The plan is to have a Beluga24 operating on the Hudson River by spring 2024 under the iconic yellow-and-black branding of New York Cruise Lines’ subsidiary New York Water Taxi.

Prop SF plans to standardize its all-electric fleet on the Beluga24.

“Selecting the Beluga24, allows us to lead the U.S. with climate-friendly waterborne transportation,” said James Jaber, CEO of Prop SF. “It is a remarkable vessel using half the energy-consumption of its competitors for the same performance. Eliminating the high costs of diesel fuel and engine maintenance makes ferry service accessible to more communities.”

“Prop has a bold and exciting vision,” said David King, CEO of Green City Ferries Inc,. “They have experience in the electrification of port infrastructure and we are excited to be working with them as our preferred infrastructure partner in the U.S.”

“We’re hearing from a variety of public transportation authorities, municipalities, and private firms who either want to expand ferry service or introduce new routes. They’re talking to Prop because we can make it happen faster and save them money,” said Jaber. “We are bullish on fast electric ferries. Prop is planning to put the first Jones Act- and U.S. Coast Guard-compliant electric fast ferry into operations on the West Coast by end of 2024, to expand the service to the Eastern Seaboard shortly thereafter, and to operate a fleet of 50 electric vessels within five to seven years.”