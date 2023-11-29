Pole Star Global names Captain Steve Bomgardner VP commercial markets

London-headquartered maritime intelligence technology specialist Pole Star Global has appointed Captain Steve Bomgardner as VP commercial markets. The company says the appointment forms part of a wider strategic vision to enhance its senior team and grow its presence in the U.S. market. It follows the wake of Pole Star’s recent acquisition of another maritime tech specialist, StratumFive Group.

Pole Star Global’s services include providing predictive maritime insights, data, and expertise to guide customers in the areas of trade finance, emissions control, safety at sea, surveillance, operational compliance and reputational risk management. StratumFive Group is a provider of software solutions for the commercial shipping whose global network includes the previously acquired FleetWeather operations center in the U.S.

Bomgardner has a 20-year background in the maritime industry and green-technology. Prior to Pole Star he led global commercial development for maritime green-tech start-up SailPlan and is a member of the board of directors for Eyesea, a non-profit organization mapping global maritime pollution and debris.

Previously, Bomgardner held positions with both the Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) and the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR).

Prior to that Bomgardner had 15 years experience in the offshore drilling industry including serving aboard some of the industry’s most technologically advanced vessels.

He holds an MBA from Georgetown University, and a BS degree from Texas A&M University.

Steve is a great addition to the Pole Star family,” said Bob Skea, CEO, Pole Star Global. “Our clients will benefit greatly from his many years of industry experience and we are excited about the impact he will make.”

“It is a fascinating time to be in the maritime tech sector,” said Bomgardner. “Pole Star is certainly a leader in this space that continues to excel and thrive. I am excited about the challenge ahead and taking Pole Star solutions to our customers. Based on my discussions, the market is hungry for solutions that enhance trust, reduce risk, and improve operational efficiency in a cost effective manner. Given Pole Star’s broad market access it is uniquely positioned to assist the market”.