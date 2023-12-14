Organizational changes at Seadrill

Written by Nick Blenkey
Seadrill's Lief Nelson

Seadrill’s decision to consolidate in Houston will see Lief Nelson depart the company.

As previously announced, offshore driller Seadrill Limited (NYSE & OSE: SDRL) has decided to close its London, England, office and consolidate its corporate office in Houston. Someone who won’t be making the move is Seadrill’s executive vice president and chief operating & technology officer, Leif Nelson, who instead will be departing the company.

In connection with Nelson’s departure, Seadrill has promoted Marcel Wieggers to senior vice president – operations, reporting directly to president and CEO Simon Johnson.

Wieggers, who has been with Seadrill since 2009, most recently serving as vice president – operations, has a resume that includes working as a roustabout and a toolpusher prior to his management career.

