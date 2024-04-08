Oceaneering renews Brandon Bordelon charter agreement

Lockport, La., based Bordelon Marine LLC has renewed the charter agreement with Oceaneering International, Inc. for the M/V Brandon Bordelon for an additional two-year firm term plus a one-year additional option. The charter agreement renewal for the 260 foot DP2 Jones Act compliant ultra-light intervention vessel (ULIV) commenced in March 2024.

The vessel is mobilized with two Oceaneering Millennium Plus work class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and Oceaneering survey equipment and technology. It vessel is typically used to conduct a variety of projects including ROV and diving support, pre-lay and post-lay mat installation, well abandonment and wireline services, hydrate remediation, subsea pumping, Inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) as well as Light construction and installation.

“We are very pleased and excited to renew this charter for another two years. Oceaneering is an excellent long term partner, and the vessel is ideally suited to support Oceaneering’s light subsea intervention and IMR scopes,” said Wes Bordelon, CEO/president of Bordelon Marine.